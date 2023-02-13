Police officers come from our communities. They are who we are. Policing problems are malignant symptoms. Government oversight comes from our communities. The kind of policing we end up with reflects who we are and the reverence we have for honesty, equity, ethics and justice.
Society includes people too busy to pay attention, raised by parents too busy to pay attention and role models in our communities who aren’t up to the job of producing responsible adults. If you’re a jerk, the odds of your kid being one increase exponentially.
American exceptionalism? Spare us the pious, fist-bumping, patriotic pride that mimics Donald Trump’s moronic quips about “s-hole countries”. We aren’t superior to all other societies in terms of how we care for and protect the vulnerable among us. DeSantis is another prime example of the problem.
Even the supposedly religious among us are falling by the wayside and forgetting about ‘doing onto others …’, instead of prioritizing the wellbeing of the poor and vulnerable among us, or those desperately seeking to reach American asylum at great peril.
Let’s stop stroking ourselves daily like we’re world heroes. Heroes are much rarer than most people realize. Too often, people we trust with the power of life or death on our police forces are failing to do a credible job of policing themselves, let alone policing our communities.
Let’s face reality and do something about policing abuse and ourselves.
