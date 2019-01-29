Editor:
On Jan. 23, I read a letter that was funny if not so tragic. Democrats are to blame for all our government ills, according to the author.
This thinking shows how uninformed some are.
The past two years saw all branches of government were controlled by Republicans. Where was the wall issue then?
As far as the election, the author was very wrong. A Democrat won the election by over 3 million votes. We did lose the Electoral College, which stuck us with the biggest liar to ever be president. A corrupt branch of government, to the extent that many of the “team” will serve prison time.
As far as criminal acts by illegals there has been one that was committed by an illegal, who was not an illegal rather a Middle Easterner in Orlando.
I suggest the right-wingers smell the coffee. The 2018 elections showed the GOP what we the people think about our current administration. I believe in a two-party system and that is the primary problem. The GOP thinks they are the only valid party, they should rule and want Democrats to die off.
Just a reminder, we are just as much citizens as GOP members.
Carl E. Carter
Arcadia
