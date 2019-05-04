Editor:
I am always surprised at the shortsighted and selective memories some people have. Liars?
"I did not have sex with that woman." "If you like your doctor you can keep your doctor." The Benghazi fairy tales, the Clinton Foundation, etc. You do not have enough ink to print all the lies and continued fiction spewed by liberal Democrats as they desperately twist the Mueller Report results.
You can always tell when they are lying: their lips are moving.
Al Dipre
North Port
