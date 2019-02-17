Editor:
Recent polls show the Democrat Party has moved to the left, embracing once-viewed fringed policies as mainstream. They’re calling for structural change and ways to fund their “cradle to grave” programs, but their math is flawed.
The progressive proposals (Medicare for all, student loan forgiveness, guaranteed income, paid family leave and Social Security expansion) will cost $40 trillion over 10 years, almost equivalent to the federal budget for that period. Proposed funding, including Ocasio-Cortez’s proposed 70 percent tax on rich that generates $2 trillion, Bernie Sanders’ 45 to 77 percent wealth tax on estates that raises $2.2 trillion, Elizabeth Warren’s annual tax of 2-3 percent on the total assets of the wealthiest, would produce $2.7 trillion. Together, they can’t come close to the $40 trillion needed to support their proposals.
Ocasio-Cortez says, “We can work it out to make things happen.” But, years ago, Ronald Reagan warned, “We don't have a trillion-dollar debt because we haven't taxed enough; we have a trillion-dollar debt because we spend too much. … We must not let our rulers” … both parties … “load us with perpetual debt.”
Progressive tax schemes are sacrificing economic growth and jobs for future generations. Beware! We get what we accept.
Frank Mazur
Punta Gorda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.