Editor:
America sent Donald Trump to the Washington cesspool to drain the swamp of the bottom-dwelling pirates who rape and plunder our great country only to concern themselves with staying head down in the government food trough.
They attack him personally at every opportunity, insisting President Trump should be a kinder, gentler president.
Did they really think America was going to send a Boy Scout to Washington to clean out the pirates den? America sent a ringer with the intestinal fortitude and steel kahunas to make America great again.
We are however, appalled and ashamed of the childish foot-stamping, temper tantrum and propaganda-infesting Democrat leaders who have made America an “easy mark” by the governments in the rest of the world. Unwilling to tackle the real issues facing our country, the Democratic presidential platform is now attempting to garner votes with free “college,” free “health care,” free “immigration” and last but not least “raise the minimum wage” from a local ambulance chaser and politician wannabe who does all this “for the people." For those readers unfamiliar with the term “ambulance chaser." Google it.
For those who think a raise in minimum wage is paid for by the employer, think again. When minimum wage is increased that increase is immediately passed on through the cost of goods sold making every purchase to that minimum wage employee more expensive thereby neutralizing any gain the employee thought they were getting. Just another ploy to garner popularity. Americans have seen this all before.
Michael Kaines
Englewood
