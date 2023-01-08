Satan has his hands on the sole of America, and he is not going to let loose until he has destroyed our nation and the people in it.
Never in the history of our country have we faced such a threat of such magnitude as this. We are being besieged by a large population of people from other countries, and the amount of debt we owe to other countries is a staggering amount, which we may not be able to pay back.
I am afraid that the downfall of our economy in America might lead us into a deep recession. The amount of resources that are needed to feed and house, provide doctors and hospital care and schooling is a burden that our country may not be able to sustain.
America has always been a beacon of freedom throughout the world, and when that beacon goes out, what then? With all the destruction that has occurred in our country, forest fires, lakes and rivers that are drying up, hurricanes, tornadoes, power outages, drinking water, and civil unrest. I feel that we are now living in perilous times. and I pray to God that or nation will be able to weather the storm. To understand the truth, read your Holy Bible for it is the Word of God..
First Peter 8, "Be sober vigilant, because your adversary the devil as a roaring lion walketh about, seeking whom he may devour."
