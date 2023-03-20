As the buffoon, Sargent Shultz on Stalag 13 often uttered: “very interesting”, the other old, white, male, Senator (a registered Independent) buffoon in D.C.: confuses “equity with equality.” When asked recently, he said equity was equality, but then admitted he didn’t know the difference.
Ladies and gentlemen, do you know the difference? Are you aware the impact of policies being enacted in D.C. mandating “equity” have on your future health, safety, security, and survival of the United States in 2023? Are you emulating most of the Jewish population in Germany, Poland, etc. from the 1930’s, living with your head in the sand? Do you know what happened to them? At least there were other more powerful nations in the early 1940’s (led by our greatest generation of Americans) who stepped up and saved many of them. Who is going to step up and save us if we don’t stop the takeover of America: No one!
A few examples to consider: your doctor in the ER may have gotten there thanks to equity, the pilot of your plane may be there thanks to equity, that attorney the firm selected to handle your case may be there thanks to equity, the skipper of that nuclear submarine may be there thanks to equity. You may suffer because a better qualified and potentially more knowledgeable practitioner was not accepted because they were white.
As an American, I expect the best doctor, best pilot, best attorney, best military and best representation in DC – don’t you?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.