For over 200 years prior to COVID-19, “vaccine” was defined as a preparation of weakened or killed bacteria or viruses introduced into the body to prevent a disease by stimulating antibodies against it. Vaccines for chickenpox, rubella and hepatitis A were created using human embryo cells. Chicken eggs were used for influenza vaccines, mammalian cells for hepatitis A vaccines, yeast for hepatitis B vaccines, and vaccina virus for smallpox vaccines.
Following the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization in December 2020, Americans received 100 million medical injections in 100 days from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. These injections did not meet the definition of a vaccine because they were not developed from weakened bacteria or viruses. Instead, they were made from messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) and were used to stimulate the immune response. Notably, the FDA had never before approved an mRNA “vaccine”.
In April 2021, the dictionary definition for “vaccine” was substantively changed for the first time since it appeared in the Old English Dictionary in 1803. It now includes this second definition: “a preparation of genetic material (such as a strand of synthesized messenger RNA) that is used by the cells of the body to produce an antigenic substance (such as a fragment of virus spike protein).”
Based on the above, etymologists debate the time period December 2020 through April 2021, and whether Americans were either (a) vaccinated against COVID-19 or (b) injected with experimental drugs.
