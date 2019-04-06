Editor:

Oh no, not again.

First off, I don't live in Punta Gorda, so do not pay taxes there, but if I did, I would be livid at the money they're throwing at pickleball.

To find out about the noise, just have someone go and sit on the porch of one of the houses across the street. I'm sure they could get that done for far less than $125 an hour. If they build the barrier, won't it prevent the view of the park and the water.

Surely there is some place that they could put these courts where the noise would not drive people crazy. My heart goes out to the poor people who live with that horrible noise every day, all day.

Jeanne Williams

Deep Creek

