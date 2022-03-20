Enough of the falsehood based Biden bashing baloney. Gas prices have been rising with demand since we got a handle on COVID and more due to Ukraine but...we stopped imports of Russian oil, for among other reasons, GOP pressure from Congress. Following a short permitting pause to reassess, the Biden administration is issuing permits faster than under Trump. But why the rush, the oil industry is sitting on over 4,000 wells that are not pumping. The 10% completed Keystone XL, was to pump Canadian oil to the Gulf Coast for export, not to supply the U.S.
Oil independence? Oil companies paid higher dividends and spent less drilling or to bring wells online, thus limiting supply. In July of 2020 (Trump) less than 200 oil rigs were operating in the USA, today about 500. U.S. production should set a record next year. Big Oil would rather have us buy imported oil than pump their hoard so prices go up. Is it really “their” oil? Bought for bargain prices and pumped out of U.S. soil, why price it to the world market? Even if we import oil, why shouldn't domestic oil prices remain static? Same oil, same pumping costs.
Still the GOP, after pushing to stop Russian oil, continues to blame Biden, not Putin's war, for price increases. Such hypocrisy in the face of Russian aggression serves only to further divide the our nation and help Russia. But hey, the GOP has been party and big business first for decades.
