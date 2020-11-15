Editor:
I am responding to all who do not seem to understand our voting process, especially to the last paragraph of the one whose Letter to the Editor was entitled: "Paper owes Trump supporters an apology." The following is short and simple facts how the news media gets information about "projections."
The media gets the info from the states after the votes are counted and the office of the spokesperson, of that state, releases statements, media notes, notices to the press and fact sheets! So, that spokesperson projects the winner, notifies the press — per the votes counted!
So, stop spreading foolish propaganda that the media projects the winner. Oh, and guess what? This is exactly how election projections have been done since the 1800s! Facts — they supersede your propaganda!
Valerie Evers
Rotonda West
