On or before Nov. 6, voters in Punta Gorda will have a decision to make as to whom will be their councilperson for District 2. My vote would be for Rachel Keesling.
Keesling exemplifies all the core competences needed to be an effective government leader. She is a collaborative official with a keen ability to be a team player that can influence others. She has demonstrated her analytical skills, making decisions strategically and not with emotion. Keesling has demonstrated her talents in being trustworthy and personally responsible for her convictions.
I have served on the Southwest Florida League of Cities Executive Committee with Keesling for three years. She has been our president for over a year. Last year after Hurricane Irma hit our area, Keesling and I along with other FLC officials flew to Washington, D.C., to meet with Gov. Scott and the Florida congressional delegation to request increased funding from both HUD and FEMA for our counties.
After our session with the delegation, Keesling and I met privately with the members of Congress that were responsible for Charlotte and Lee counties. I was most impressed with the relationships that she had with these officials.
Keesling has worked hard to earn the respect of government officials in both counties.
Keesling is the “guiding light” for the future of Punta Gorda.
Bill Ribble
Estero
