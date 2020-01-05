Editor:

How sad that our president could not find a spark of love and joy within his being this Christmas. I am so weary of the endless attacks, complaints and negativity in the tweets and rallies.

Here is the holiday message I wish he had delivered and which I deliver on behalf of those who treasure the thought of loving your fellow man: I wish you love and abundance of the things you value in this holiday season. May we all give thanks for the peace and blessings we have enjoyed this past year and appreciate what is good in the year to come.

Dorothy Gaylord

Punta Gorda

