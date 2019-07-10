Editor:
Happy 4th of July. Good for all month. Freedom is great. Thank a vet.
Hoped you enjoyed the holiday. Just remember, a whole lot of the world has no idea what freedom is. Thank every service person you meet.
I’m begging again. If you are looking for a good deed to do, I have a suggestion. The “Jesus Loves you Ministry” that works strictly with the homeless can use boxes of crackers that are wrapped in smaller packages or sleeves. Any kind.
Of course, they always need clothing and towels. Just think, a good deed and good feeling with the donation of your old stuff in good condition. We all have more stuff than we need. Count the glasses and cups in your kitchen. Visit the gift shop.
The sewer that we fought for has taken a wrong turn someplace and is lost in the county. Our sewers would help the water quality immensely.
The new condos are looking good. Baby blue and the windows are all in. You can’t miss them. Too bad the little duplexes won’t have a water view when the other tower gets built. If it does.
Do any of you read the historical signs posted in the county? The newer ones have the QRCode That gives you the history and more. Some are along the kayak trail.
Stay well in the heat , and we are not alone, just about the rest of the country is not. Be nice to someone.
Pat Spence
El Jobean
