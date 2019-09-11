Editor:
Hello fall. Do you know what color Florida is? Green, in every shade, but all green. This New Hampshire girl needs color, so I painted my bushes colors. Pink, purple, yellow, orange and gold. Autumn.
Back to reality. Season is practically here. Do you have any parties or get-togethers or meetings planned, too many people for your home? The El Jobean Community League building is for rent. It holds 100, has a full kitchen, two restrooms, tables and chairs, and sound system. It is also convenient, not too far from anywhere. Call me for details. 629-3640.
There is work going on at the old Rajin Cajun. New roof, floor and air conditioner. Hopefully something with just good food will open soon.
Vizcaya is almost sold to capacity. El Jobean is growing.
Our first dinner of the season for the Community League is the second Saturday of October, the 12th, at 6 p.m. The previous Monday, Oct. 7, is the business meeting, 6 p.m.. All welcome. The dinner is covered dish. Bring a bag of potato chips and join us.
We will be celebrating Pre-Veterans Day on Saturday, Nov. 8, at 10 a.m. in the Randy Spence Park at Kerrigan Circle. Come and thank a veteran and pick up a toy soldier to remind you to pray for our service people and first responders. They all put others first before themselves. Bring your old flags for retiring by the American Legion 110.
Well, I am officially old: 80 years. That is an antique, vintage, any of those nice words. After that you are brave and courageous.
Smile at someone, you will feel better.
Pat Spence
El Jobean
