Editor:
Happy Mother’s Day to all the wonderful moms out there.
You have to admit, compared to the rest of the country we have had some terrific weather. My big dog Boss and I are on the front porch around 6 a.m. every morning. But the heat is coming.
The Friday Lunch Bunch is saddened, because friends Rosie and Jim Bishop had to move back north. They are with family now, and we wish them well, and send our love.
Our Savior Lutheran Church had a great yard sale. Hopefully, they made enough to put new ceiling tiles in the Community Hall that they share with the League.
The League had its last covered dish dinner for the season. The second Saturday of October will be the next one. All invited.
If you stay here and need something to do, all of the nonprofits need help. Their supply of workers drops of sharply.
Saturday, May 25, is our pre-Memorial Day Ceremony. American Legion Post 110 has graciously agreed to be our color guard again. The fire department will have hot dogs and the church will have a bakery sale. Please join us at the Randy Spence Park. 10 a.m.
June starts Hurricane season, hope you get your supplies in early, and I hope we don't need them.
Scams against us seniors are on the rise. Don’t give you numbers or money to anyone. We are all not stupid, and should not be vulnerable. Be careful.
Pat Spence
El Jobean
