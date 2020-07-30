Editor:
Is it just me or has the Left become desperate as the election approaches? We have gone beyond civil discourse to outright anarchy. Rather than try to unite the country, the Left and MSM is furthering division.
Can you see what is happening? Rather than trying to find common ground and finding ways to solve complex social issues, the Left is causing further division by segregating black and white people through the MSM. The hatred of the Left is dividing this country. They are pushing for another civil war that will result in the destruction of what America stands for.
For all our past mistakes, this country is still a beacon for people seeking a better life regardless of skin color. Maybe we should be teaching our kids American history, not the 1619 Project which furthers more racism.
What happened to George Floyd was despicable and the officers involved deserve swift punishment for their actions. But to use that as a launching pad to divide the country, cause riots, burn businesses, tear down monuments, hurt innocent people is unbelievable.
The media has stopped showing you the wanton destruction happening in our cities. They're lucky Covid-19 came along so they don't have to show you the tearing apart of this country. The MSM doesn't want you to see the results of their pushing "racism." What is the Left's agenda? The destruction of America. Think long and hard about your November 2020 vote.
Lois Almonte
Port Charlotte
