President Trump is correct that illegal immigration, in addition to bringing disease, drugs and violence to our country, has a direct cost to the American taxpayer and a direct benefit to corporate America. According to the Heritage Foundation, low-skilled immigrants total cost to the U.S. is $89.18 on 4.5 million households. This translates to 15.9 million individuals, or 5 percent of the population.
It is also true that, like the mass Irish immigration during the Potato Famine, most of these immigrants are low skill/low education and poorly prepared to be absorbed into American culture, through language, education and cultural “norms.” It is estimated that 45 percent of them work “off the books” for cash and pay no U.S. taxes, either federal, state or local. Often, a substantial portion of earnings is returned to families living in Mexico negating any economic gains that could be realized.
Corporate America benefits by taxpayer-subsidized labor that has access to a raft of social programs, such as means-tested aid, police public safety, public education, as well as Social Security, Medicaid and food stamps. These corporations are able to pay these workers less while imposing their true cost on local communities and the American taxpayer.
This is not racist. It is a statement of fact in the U.S. today. The Left is for big government and corporate welfare. Please think before you vote next year for the next president and what kind of country you want to leave your children and grandchildren.
Denise Garbacz
Port Charlotte
