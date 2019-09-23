Editor:
I enjoyed the "sewage spills" article that highlighted the 160,000 gallons of fecal matter that leaked at the Gardens of Gulf Cove last May and the 622,000 gallons that entered our stormwater runoff during Irma 2017.
I chuckled a little "ha-ha" to myself as I thought about our commissioners leading our Department of Redundancy Department for the county.
While a large portion of us are being forced to convert to sewers, many new lots will install septic systems almost as fast as the county is removing them. At the hearings, one can express their disdain for this definition of insanity, get tossed after their 3 minutes of fame, and then go home and wait for their $11,500 connection fee, soon to be taxed for Charlotte County's fines from the EPA for the spillage/clean-up and facility "expansion" costs for more modern/bigger wastewater holding tanks.
It reminds me of Mosaic sealing a sinkhole that dumped millions of gallons of waste into the aquifer.
CCU says 41% of spills in 2019 were after lightning strikes, and 24% by contractor error. The commissioners' plan is as follows: First, replace the septic with sewer; second, rebuild the sewer system to provide a better home for fecal matter; and third, let new developments build with septic.
Not "ha-ha funny" but "ha-ha living nightmare" from the commissioners' Department of Redundancy Department.
Terry Beggs
Port Charlotte
