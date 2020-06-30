Editor:

We saw how easy it is to shut down a country and take control. We are now witnessing mob control. All that is needed is 4 governors and 4 mayors. The media, most politicians, celebrities, the supreme court, and most politicians are together. Our younger generation has been "brainwashed" for years by communist teachers. Our DOJ is proving to be useless. If Biden is elected the whole machine is ready to roll, just like it was for Hillary.

Job well done, America! Well done.

Jim Panaretos

Port Charlotte

