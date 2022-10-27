Recent actions continue to expose the work of a most pathetic man to the entire world.
The man calls folks like me fascist, scorns the best half of U.S. population (hardworking, honest, courageous, law-abiding, God-fearing patriots), lies about the border, claims “his” lower gas prices are ending raging inflation, tries to forgive $1 trillion of student debt, added trillions to our national debt, killed our energy independence, split our nation by unhinged criticism of America’s greatest people and institutions — while coddling left-wing masses of ‘victims,” deadbeats, haters, one-worlders and deeply corrupt justice, FBI, healthcare, education and media entities. His every word is a lie, and its pure destructiveness demands immediate consequences.
Joe Biden is a fabricator who destroys all he touches. His political career was tarnished at its outset by lies about his dismal academic record. A pivotal Senate speech was wholly negated as plagiarized from Britain’s prime minister. He is a failed father of two drug-numbed children. His tenure in office is shadowed by global self-dealing allegations, while his son’s corruption, which he has tried to cover, is about to become fully known. Worst, by far, is his weak-minded willingness to be led by unknown individuals who savor America’s destruction.
Every voter must realize that a vote for a Democrat in November is a vote to preserve this sad man’s folly as it leads to America’s death.
