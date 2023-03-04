Folks rationalize a happy landing to our debt crisis. No such thing. Only bold action starting at the top can reduce the debt while protecting Social Security and healthcare.
Cut federal headcount by 10% in every department, agency and bureaucracy, exempting military and security. Reduce DC-area headcount by 20%, including all staffs of elected officials. End future benefits except retirement and medical. States and localities will take up the slack.
Slash funds to: state governments; quasi-governments; universities; NGOs, think tanks et al; unions and others with Fed income assurance. They share the burden of thrift. Impose cutbacks for most nations, including total elimination for U.S. enemies. Pursue aggressively overdue or defaulted monies owed by borrowers.
Consolidate federal unused space and assets. Put them up for sale. Spread $3.5 trillion’s unspent funds, $1.5 trillion omnibus bill and similar over five years. Establish revamp teams at every agency to streamline automation, offloads to states and better best practices, with a goal of 30% five-year savings.
Initiate third-party cost reduction/revenue redirection. Examples: Cap billing rates at $500/hour for outside advisors. Impose $100,000/year fee on every federal lobbyist. Require unions to pay $1,000 annual fee/member to mitigate costs of government support. The unmentioned list is endless.
Savings of hundred of billions of dollars annually can be achieved by these actions with more efficiencies, and without touching healthcare or Social Security. Let’s get started. We can be solvent again. In fact, we must.
