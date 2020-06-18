Editor:
Last night we had a wonderful Englewood experience. Right after sunset two great horned owls courted each other from across the creek that runs by our house. Anyone who has ever seen these rare and large creatures knows they are pretty incredible birds.
That same morning this paper carried the staggering news that at “final build-out” the West Villages, soon to be rebranded as Wellen Park, will bring 50,000 new residents to North Point and South Sarasota County. I wonder if anybody who lives here thinks that is good news.
Maybe it could help our local stores, but I would expect a new Lowe’s and Target to show up, maybe on that corridor they are building from the “Park” to Manasota Key Beach. Maybe the restaurants and music venues on Dearborn will prosper. I hope so.
But it certainly won’t benefit the spectacular birds and the natural world that has managed to survive in our vicinity, and I can’t imagine how this “smart and managed growth” will benefit either the wildlife or any of the residents who now call Englewood home. Despite the enthusiasm of the North Port city commissioners, the future that is taking shape looks like a lose-lose proposition.
Tony Dunbar
Englewood
