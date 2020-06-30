Editor:

I can shoot someone in the middle of 42nd street.

I am the law and order president.

He wrote me a lovely letter and we fell in love.

I should get the Noble peace prize.

It's a democratic hoax.

We are at war with this virus.

I am a war time president

What's next?

Don't worry I will be back in three days.

Jerry Mitchell

Port Charlotte

