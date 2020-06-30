Editor:
I can shoot someone in the middle of 42nd street.
I am the law and order president.
He wrote me a lovely letter and we fell in love.
I should get the Noble peace prize.
It's a democratic hoax.
We are at war with this virus.
I am a war time president
What's next?
Don't worry I will be back in three days.
Jerry Mitchell
Port Charlotte
