Editor:
Since the late 18th century when George Washington was elected our first president, America has been viewed as a beacon of light for freedom and justice. A look back in history shows us that the path to a more just society for all has been long and difficult.
Our country was founded on the idea that all men were created equal but 12 of our presidents were slave owners. It took a civil war to end slavery in 1865 and another 100 years to get the Civil Rights Act of 1964 banning discrimination in employment, schools and public places.
Now we have massive demonstrations and protests all across the nation and indeed all over the world demanding the end of institutional racism. Freedom is never freely given. It must be earned and the price is often high.
Randall Candea
Port Charlotte
