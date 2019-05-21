Editor:
The other day Steve Reilly wrote that 10-foot-wide sidewalks were being suggested for historic Dearborn Street. Now Sunday's Sun has the headline, "Governor approves three major toll highways." Paving paradise will enrich some, but will destroy paradise.
While environmental considerations should make us pause, there are other reasons to oppose toll roads. Like the plazas at toll bridges and tunnels, those at roads hamper commerce, cause pollution, harm the health of the toll takers, waste time, and are occasions of accidents. Tolls are like tuition — a burden for those not well off. When tolls and tuition are placed on things built with tax dollars, most of us are cheated. The wealthier get fast roads and state universities for their children to attend, if they have had no luck getting them into Ivy League schools.
Protect paradise. Studies show that Florida cannot sustain the growth developers are getting rich on. Years ago at Englewood Beach two huge shade trees were cut down, for being invasive. Invasive grasses on lawns and golf courses are fertilized, harming our environment, and owners water when water is in short supply. Invasive greed harms paradise.
Jean Kathleen Ranallo
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.