Editor:
First of all, can we agree that the name of this city is a Spanish one. There have been questions about the pronunciation of the name. Our new city manager has declared, in this newspaper, that the name is pronounced "Puhnta Gorda" as in "punting" in football.
With all due respect, I recognize that he is from another state and may not be familiar with Spanish names, but as our city manager, perhaps he may want to know this. Finally, after consulting with a professor of the Spanish language, The Association of Spanish Language Academies (highest institution of the Spanish language), and having studied that language for three years myself, I am confident that the correct pronunciation is with what is known as a short double "oo" in "Punta" and not the "uh" sound.
So, if you want to use the correct pronunciation of this city's name, since you live here and love the correct sound of the many Spanish-named streets as well, please go on line and review the language/dialects. May I suggest "contactus@spanishpod101.com."
Beverly Asmutis
Punta Gorda
