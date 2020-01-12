Editor:
With no crime apparent, why did Democrats impeach the president? At the risk of boring readers who are sick and tired of this side-show, I'll try to answer that question:
1.To offset the damage from revelations from the IG report and from the Dunham charges that are forthcoming. The Clinton campaign financed the made-up dossier using Ukrainian sources, and Clinton supporters carried out the attempted coup. History also reveals that when they accuse Republicans of something, the Democrats are usually doing it.
2.To try to protect Joe Biden, their strongest candidate against Trump in 2020. Ample evidence has been made public that shows that the Biden family is a criminal enterprise, with Biden's son and brother collecting the payoffs in Ukraine, Iraq and China.
3.To smear President Trump to defeat him in next year's election. They figured that, even with no conviction in the Senate, they would still be able to hang impeachment around his neck and put him on the defensive.
4.To smear President trump if he is re-elected in order to diminish his effectiveness – especially in advancing conservative judges to fill upcoming vacancies.
A new question has arisen: why did Speaker Pelosi hold back the articles of impeachment? My answer is that they are trying to pressure the Senate into calling Trump staff members as witnesses and/or impugn the Senate so that an acquittal will be discredited. They will depend on the mass media to amplify all their false charges.
Russell Wilcox
Port Charlotte
