The ink has barely dried on the $2 trillion bailout and it is already clear that the American public has once again been snookered by the rich and powerful. Sure, we are all excited about how the economy is getting revved up and our futures are now secure with that $1,200 payout, but it’s the uber rich real estate investors who are rubbing their hands with glee.
The New York Times reported on March 26t that the 2017 tax limit which restricted the write off of paper losses to a mere $500,000 for the uber rich has been eliminated with this bail out. For the next year, and two years prior, the uber rich can write off their paper losses on real estate against real dollar profits on investments. This is projected to save wealthy real estate investors about $170 billion in taxes and cost the American tax payer $170 billion in taxes, over the next 10 years.
Yes, paper losses to offset real dollar gains. No limits for three years. So, while you are trying to figure out how you will pay your taxes and hang on to your home, when it is worth less than you paid for it, remember who the real winners of the $2 trillion bail out were. Think of the real estate moguls who got the biggest windfalls. Think about the tax shortfall that you will be picking up. President Trump where are your tax returns?
Geraldine Denecke
Englewood
