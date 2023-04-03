Make no mistake, what happened in New York on Thursday was historic and unprecedented. The fact of the matter is however that a grand jury of 24 people voted to indict based on evidence presented to them by the Manhattan DA. Now you can argue about how unfair it is, how unprecedented, etc.
What is also unprecedented is the former president staging a coup attempt that cost the lives of five police officers, two protestors, and nearly his own vice president. There is absolutely nothing unwarranted or underhanded about Trump being indicted. What is unwarranted and underhanded is this state's governor obstructing justice, based on his own political self interest, to prevent Florida State Law Enforcement from working with New York law enforcement and extraditing Trump to New York.
The political stunt governor is at it again, and this time, he is saying the rule of law only matters when he agrees with it. This isn't the first time either, as we saw with his termination of the prosecutor in Tampa, Andrew Warren. If the Rule of Law in this nation is to matter, then Desantis's actions are not only disqualifying, but prosecutable. Trump needs to stand trial, and just to remind everyone, this won't be the only indictment either. Both Georgia and the Feds are still working to indict for his actions leading up to Jan. 6th.
The only good news is that this ensures DeSantis won't win a presidential election.
