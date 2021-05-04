Editor:

On Sunday morning, I read a letter to the editor disparaging President Biden. “How did Biden get 80 Million Votes?” “He gets away with things that are criminal as well as his family members.” and "We all dislike him so much. He scares us." Just change the name Biden to Trump, and except for the grammatical errors and making a gross generalization from a sample poll of like-minded friends, I might have written it myself.

Eileen Vorbach Collins

Rotonda West

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments