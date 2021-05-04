Editor:
On Sunday morning, I read a letter to the editor disparaging President Biden. “How did Biden get 80 Million Votes?” “He gets away with things that are criminal as well as his family members.” and "We all dislike him so much. He scares us." Just change the name Biden to Trump, and except for the grammatical errors and making a gross generalization from a sample poll of like-minded friends, I might have written it myself.
Eileen Vorbach Collins
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.