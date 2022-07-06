Editor:

Soon I will be 86. Is that important? Yes, because I was not aborted.

I was 17 with child and had no idea the time it takes to raise a child. I felt all my friends from school were busy doing "fun" things.

They were out having a great time, getting good jobs, picking colleges to be above average in our small town. Soon I lost touch with everyone.

While I was caring for a child that was this little person needing a good mother, his demands on my body and mind were great. There I was, a mother.

On long nights rocking him so he would not cry. I dreamed of being free and in a Christian life there was not an idea of abandonment. The father said he was too small to hold or care for. I felt so alone. He would fuss while I cried. Days would turn into long nights.

As he grew up, things got worse - so many bad things to attack your mind.


Now he has passed on. He turned around to be a good dad with his son. A miracle came true.

I sit and think I could have done more. Just knowing that little person was once so small and needed rocking all night. 

A lesson learned? Yes. Think the next time you give your body to someone to use. You are a good person with all the thops of a good life before you think of "mother with child."

This is America. Be all you can be. Think big. It is a challenge but opportunity if you really want it.

Betty M. Thomas

Punta Gorda

