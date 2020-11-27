Editor:
Well once again the left wing liberal rag I subscribe to, AKA the Sun newspaper, is attacking another Republican! You and your media cohorts couldn't defeat Trump in Florida, by screaming Covid, Covid, Covid, so now you are going after DeSantis with your "Our View" editorial Sunday Nov 22. What would like him to do? Scream wear a mask? Social distance yada, yada, ad nauseam, etc., etc.!
We turn on the TV and hear that 500 times a day. As a very grateful asymptomatic former recipient of the bug, I do my part and wear the mask in public places and do more by giving my antibody plasma at every opportunity. Please remember what the alternative was. Andrew Gillum lost by only .4%. At the onset of the epidemic, he was stone cold, inherently drunk (high?) with a male escort that overdosed on methamphetamine in a Miami Hotel.
Is that the "leadership" the Sun newspaper craves for?
Paul DeLuca
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.