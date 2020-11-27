Editor:

Well once again the left wing liberal rag I subscribe to, AKA the Sun newspaper, is attacking another Republican! You and your media cohorts couldn't defeat Trump in Florida, by screaming Covid, Covid, Covid, so now you are going after DeSantis with your "Our View" editorial Sunday Nov 22. What would like him to do? Scream wear a mask? Social distance yada, yada, ad nauseam, etc., etc.!

We turn on the TV and hear that 500 times a day. As a very grateful asymptomatic former recipient of the bug, I do my part and wear the mask in public places and do more by giving my antibody plasma at every opportunity. Please remember what the alternative was. Andrew Gillum lost by only .4%. At the onset of the epidemic, he was stone cold, inherently drunk (high?) with a male escort that overdosed on methamphetamine in a Miami Hotel.

Is that the "leadership" the Sun newspaper craves for?

Paul DeLuca

Punta Gorda

