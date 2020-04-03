Editor:
For four years, this newspaper and most of its news sources, columnists, cartoonists, wire services and letter writers have — without conscience or facts — smeared, libeled and attempted to destroy the good name and character of a gallant American citizen.
The fiasco underlying those attempts is the gross absence of truth, balance and — most lethally for national comity — refinement. They are ad hominem attacks based on contrived beliefs pumped out like raw sewage by bought-and-paid-for shills.
To appraise such pap, let’s examine its “beliefs.” They are valueless: handed down by slanted perps to narrow-minded diehards who pass them along loudly and without reflection. Such “beliefs” mean nothing. Each holds only the content its author chooses to assign it. What matters are facts evaluated fairly, the basis of truth (and, incidentally, of honor, compassion, beauty and love). Truth is society’s pacifier.
Ask yourself: What does it mean to say “I know something?” Again, it means nothing, because something can be any "thing" you wish it to be. Until you’ve validated its truthfulness, it is simply hot air. Shameful hot air in this case.
Fair-minded Americans don’t practice character assassination. They value a leader who strives mightily to make America better for everyone. If you can’t admire the lion’s courage, at least have respect for his extraordinary love, hope and optimism for our country. It’s far more noble than the mindless graffiti of grifters.
Bob Strayton
Punta Gorda
