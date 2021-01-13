Editor:
For years, and especially during elections, Neanderthal Republican conservatives break out the fear mongering. They tell us socialists and communist will bring Soviet and Cuban style governing to America. They tell you the liberal Left will destroy America and bring down the government as we know it.
Many of these Neanderthal constant contributors to editorial pages demonize Black Lives Matter, a movement whose purpose is to finally get equal justice in America for minorities after 400 years of abuse and murder. They warn you of immigrants who they claim are mainly criminals and the damage they will do to America.
They invent organizations that don’t exist like Antifa, actually only a belief that fascists like Trump not be allowed in America. They tell you how Antifa will bring down the government. Please take note on January 6, 2021, at the precise moment when the peaceful transition of power in a legally certified election was to be constitutionally announced, it was not any of the boogeymen Republicans warned you about that attempted a coup and overthrow of our government.
It was however a concerted effort by a narcissistic want-to-be dictator inciting conservative, right wing, and radical Neanderthals to riot and take over the capital to attempt with the help of seditionist Republican congressmen to install him as dictator for life. Every person who has advanced untrue conspiracies and lies, ignored this man’s behavior and voted for him a second time is equally complicit in the events of this day.
George A. Gonzalez
Englewood
