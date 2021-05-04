Editor:
Dick Wright’s cartoon in today’s Sun (4/26/2021) sadly, inflammatorily, and completely misrepresents what “defund the police” really means. It is, indeed, unfortunate that that term has gained currency. It decidedly does not mean bankrupt and abolish police departments. Perhaps a better expression would be “rationalize police funding.”
Brookings Institution Fellow Rashawn Ray put it concisely and cogently: “’Defund the police’ means reallocating or redirecting funding away from the police department to other government agencies funded by the local municipality. That’s it. It’s that simple. Defund does not mean abolish policing. And, even some who say abolish, do not necessarily mean to do away with law enforcement altogether. Rather, they want to see the rotten trees of policing chopped down and fresh roots replanted anew.”
Selectively disciplining and, as necessary removing the “rotten apples” is just one element of rationalizing. Police should not have to be professional social workers, psychologists, marriage counselors, addiction experts, etc. No one person can perform all of those responsibilities at any level of adequacy and still be an effective law enforcement officer. Rather, reallocate the appropriate level of funding to the professionals with that expertise and train police to be the very best they can be in their chosen profession, law enforcement.
I urge your readers to read Ray’s article, “What does ‘defund the police’ mean and does it have merit?” to learn more about what “defund the police” really means. They will find it at https://brook.gs/3dSDztW.
Daniel S. Klein
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.