The truth, not rumor, the simple answer to deannexation is, the city violated Florida Law by the annexation of the Taylor Ranch in the first place. The city commissioners, city manager and city attorney at the time fell for the developers line of BS. The city had never gone through an annexation process in its history and totally relied on the developer.
Whether the city knew or did not know at the time is immaterial. Call it a "cold case" which is being resolved. But it's due to the inexperience of the commissioners and the city attorney then and now. This has exploded way beyond where it should have stopped. If the attempt to annex had gone according to Florida Law, the taxpayers would not be battling and footing the bill for a mistake made many years ago.
Let's put it in perspective. If the Annex had never occurred, which it should not have, throwing the losses of revenue around isn't even close to reality it would have never occurred in the first place nor the taxpayer funded lawsuit. West Villages would have been part of unincorporated Sarasota County.
Combined, the city and developers have lost (5X) costing the taxpayers mega bucks while lining the pockets of the lawyers the city hired to fix the city's not the taxpayers, mistake. The very sad part for the taxpayers is the city has already stated it will pursue this to state Supreme Court costing the taxpayers another huge chunk of change.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.