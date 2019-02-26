Editor:
There were nearly 40,000 gun deaths in America last year according to the New York Times Dec. 18, 2018. The third year of increased American gun deaths. Guns for hunting are fine, but those specifically designed to kill people are not and should be illegal.
The NRA lobbies against gun control and cites our antiquated Second Amendment to increase gun sales. The Second Amendment, written back in muzzle-loader days, reads, "A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed."
According to many, it means citizens have the right to carry guns as militia, not necessarily for self-defense.
In 1939, the Supreme Court unanimously held that Congress could prohibit the possession of a sawed-off shotgun because that weapon had no reasonable relation to the preservation or efficiency of a “well regulated militia.”
Over the last few decades, however, gun industry lobbyists manipulated weak-willed legislators into systematically dismantling gun control legislation and safety laws. Now, as we watch America begin to devolve into a gun-toting wild west-type culture, the backlash to reestablish gun control grows stronger day by day.
A safer and saner America is possible. Most developed countries have many times fewer gun deaths than America because of thoughtful legislation. Our representatives need to hear from us, and our demands for firearms regulation.
Harry T. Barnes
Englewood
