Editor:
Trump should self-fund the building of his wall. If necessary he can get a loan from Deutsche Bank. He can then declare bankruptcy and default on the loan, then bill Mexico for the use of his name on the wall.
The wall itself would be built by "illegals" working only on the Mexican side of the border, so at completion they would be blocked from entering the U.S. and he would not have to pay them.
The only problem I see with this is, Trump may be sued by China for "theft of intellectual property" as in the Great Wall of China.
Meanwhile the Mueller which hunt continues. Which of Trump's co-conspirators, family members, and fellow crooks will be indicted next?
Lock him up, lock him up. Make America great again.
Dasvidlanlya.
Alexander Turbyne III
Port Charlotte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.