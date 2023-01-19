Recent The Daily Sun letters praising the woke agenda left unreported that its grievous embrace by co-opted Feds, social media, unions, educators, and corporate and media fabricators has created a frightening threat to our American way of life.
Such duplicity is an urgent reminder that all human projects and political power, however vast, are always too small and too tainted to deliver the truth and fulfillment that every person requires for moral growth and affirmation.
The woke agenda is perfect evidence of human projects and politics gone wrong — so small and so tainted as to offer nothing to enrich or fulfill our struggling citizens.
Wokeness was born, a hideous birth, on the cinders of post-Floyd insanity, incineration of cities, craven razing of worthy statues, BLM riots that continue to this day, and on the Trans/CRT/DEI fables that morph citizens into lost souls. These vile acts have one thing in common: mindless destruction. Each in its efforts has enriched what: Nothing. Empty lies cloaking empty woke defines the handmaid of nothingness. Governor DeSantis was right to say “woke will come to Florida to die.”
History through its darkest hours inevitably returns from its rubble to a more viable, rational, truth-based place, goodness replacing evil, hope overcoming despair, faith giving rise to belief in human worth and exceptionalism. In every instance, the noble upended the perverse, and societies regained their self-respect as they restructured God-fearing values.
Our race to nothingness has run its course. Goodness and comity will soon prevail.
