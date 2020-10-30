Editor:
There is turmoil all over the world.
Pray and don't just love yourself, love others. Help each other.
We need to get rid of hatred and replace it with love. "What the world needs now is love, sweet love."
When you wake up in the morning say: "Lord, let there be peace on Earth and let it begin with me."
Freedom and justice for all.
God bless America land that we love.
Elaine Heffernan
Port Charlotte
