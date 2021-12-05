Editor:

As Minnesota and Michigan face dramatic increases in Covid cases and hospitalizations, mostly those who are not vaccinated, will Florida be far behind? And now, we have the new Omicron variant to worry about.

Alachua School Superintendent Carlee Simon, in a recent article in the Washington Post, described the challenges in her community to protect kids, teachers, and families from the virus. Florida Governor DeSantis has fought the Alachua School District at every turn as the district worked to prevent the spread of disease. Now, thanks to help from Republicans in Florida’s Legislature, laws are in place which prevent districts from requiring masks, no matter what happens in the future.

DeSantis and his newly appointed, anti-mask, anti-vaccine Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo have chosen to ignore sound scientific guidelines presumably under the guise of “personal freedom.” It doesn’t hurt, of course, that the governor’s anti-mask, anti-vaccine ravings make for great headlines on Fox TV and other right-wing news outlets. This is a man too busy running for president to do his job as governor.

As we have learned after losing more than 61,000 Floridians to this disease, Covid doesn’t care about politics. That’s the third highest in the nation, behind California and Texas. Whether we will experience an increase in cases soon is not yet known. What we do know, however, is that we have the wrong governor to deal with such a situation when we inevitably confront it.

Fran Dance

Englewood

