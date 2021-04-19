Editor:
Ain't thet jes a-makin' muh neck hars stiff as starchin' th' linens! Don't seem sum words shud go t'gether, lahk "social justice," an "crap".
Oh b'golly an a-jumpin' th' Jordan! Yer all het up cuz MLB n NFL took up fer all thar fans, not jes fer folks a-thenkin lahk you.
Ain't seed thet letter from ye over FFF (Failed Forty-Five) turnin' pohlitical durin' pandermic gettin' us t'fighten each ether sted o' thet vahrus. 560,000 dead.
Ain't seed no letter 'bout DeathSantis' shinanigans turnin' it pohtical, neether. 34,000 dead.
Ahm a-thenkin sports wants t'keep thar fans healthy an wants this country of ayern t'have social justice soze they kin have fans fer time t'cum.
An ahm a-thankin those' a-hatin' on social justice ayer gonna be left b'hind when th' dust settles. Ah reckon them thar Sports Guys ayer purty durn smart t'be a-knowin' it, too!
Jes sayin'...
Anna M. Lambert
aka Maizey Maye
North Port
