Editor:
Vaccine segregation, a potential legal risk, promotes the division of “classes” of people into the “antivaxxers” vs the “compliant ones.” The COVID vaccine is experimental and authorized by the FDA for emergency use only. According to CDC, persons who should not get the vaccine are those who have had allergic reactions. But what about the people who have recovered from the virus? Studies show a natural immunity for those who have had the virus are protected maybe over a lifetime. Our government pushes the vaccine and ignores natural immunity
According to CDC, there have been 623 cases of vaccinated young people under 30 who have developed heart inflammation. CDC doesn’t seem to be studying the cause/effect of over 5,200 deaths from the COVID vaccine. Almost 2 million cases with adverse reactions have occurred but there seems to be little media coverage to warn people of the vaccine risks. A “one size fits all” vaccine should not be applied. Who else should not get the vaccine?
Effective combination of COVID treatments (Hydroxychloroquine, Zinc, Bamlanivimabplus Casirivimab/imdevimab, convalescent plasma, Remdesivir, Ivermectin,Tocilizumab) are ignored by the media. A helpful resource is America’s Frontline Doctors at www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org Employers requiring the COVID vaccine as a condition of employment may be held liable if employees experience adverse reactions. Treatments are being suppressed and medical experts are censored. The public deserves the hear the whole truth about treatments, herd and natural immunity, COVID vaccines. People should have access to all information to make their own decisions.
Janis Tobin
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.