In the early part of 2020 when COVID 19 arrived, a Dr. Peter A. McCullough an internist and cardiologist believed it was his duty to find a treatment for the disease. He wasn't alone!
Doctors all over the world were searching also. They all seemed to be on the same track, find an early treatment before the virus threatens lives! And that they did. Through their research and trials they discovered that a combination of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine along with repurposed drugs and supplements were curing their patients and avoiding hospitalization and death, according to "The Courage to Face COVID-19," a book by John Leake and Peter McCullough.
Even though they had proof of their success it was immediately dismissed by, you guessed it, the WHO, CDC, Dr. Fauci etc. Dr. McCullough was harassed by the media, lost his job at Baylor as did other doctors in the U.S. and throughout the world.
The biggest losers in this cabal were the patients who could have survived with early treatment. What was their reasoning? Oops! The drug remdesivir and vaccines developed at record speed. The cost of the so-called miracle drug $3,000 a pop versus the early treatment no more than $20. And who do you think profited?
The documented side effects from the jab, myocarditis and many other cardiovascular complications. To Drs. McCullough, Zelenko, Marik, Kory and hundreds of others who chose critical reasoning over fear and factual reality over propaganda....you have paid a heavy price for obeying your conscience. You are my heroes!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.