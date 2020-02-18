Editor:
Thanks to Dr. Walter Bradley and Howard Simon for their Feb. 12 tutorial on the danger to human health posed by harmful alga blooms (HAB). They explained that HABs are fueled by phosphorous and nitrates from agricultural run-off. That same day, NPR profiled a collaboration between a local craft brewery and the Bozeman, Montana Water Reclamation Facility. The article explained that brewery waste contains yeast, hops, and sugar which, when carefully measured and administered to wastewater, can remove HAB-promoting nitrogen and phosphorous. As implemented on an experimental basis, the city saved at least $16,000 in chemical costs and potentially $1 million for facility upgrades.
This collaboration exemplifies our ability to work together to resolve environmental challenges while advancing technology innovation and economic development. I am convinced that similar business, scientific, and governmental collaborations can address our climate challenges while promoting Florida’s economy through cost savings and job creation.
Another contributing factor to HAB development is the carbon pollution that produces the greenhouse effect, which in turn warms the oceans. Warming oceans, according to the EPA, exacerbate HABs. I’ve asked my Congressional representatives, Senators Rubio and Scott and Rep. Steube to support the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, H. R. 763, designed to reduce carbon emissions. Please consider joining me in demanding climate action from state and Congressional representatives.
Americans love a challenge. Let's do this.
Mary Stuckey
Punta Gorda
