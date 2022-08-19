In 1916 the first Planned Parenthood opened in a Black neighborhood. Founder Margaret Sanger, who believed in Eugenics (better breed of "fit" humans had more children and "unfit" had fewer). It was. population control to provide birth control and family counseling, according to a Google search.
To date there are the following types of birth control (my body my choice) all provided by Planned Parenthood:
Vaginal ring, contraceptive injection, contraceptive implant, contraceptive patch, birth control pill, morning after pill, diaphragm, cap, IUD, IUS, male condoms, sterilization (both) and abortion.
There are 36 states that have 6 to 24 weeks in which abortions can be performed.
Why the outrage about my body my choice, when there are presently over 10 choices? Why doesn't Planned Parenthood assist the females who want to carry their pregnancy to full term?
In 1970, abortion was legalized. Since then, 63,459,781 abortions have been performed with no penalty.
In 1975 the federal law Child Abuse Protection Act gave up to 30 years as a first degree felony.
In 2004 Lacy and Connor law, the Unborn Victim of Violence act, penalized you with life in prison. Thirty-eight states have fetal homicide laws.
In 2019 the Protection Animal Cruelty Act, gave 1-5 years or $5,000 to $10,000 fine.
Why, unless incest, rape deformity of a baby or health of the mother would one choose the most drastic of the choices - abortion?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.