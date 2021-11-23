In reply to a recent letter, police K9s are not pets. They are valuable members of the LE team. K9s are responsible for many drug busts within Charlotte/Sarasota counties resulting in drugs, such as Fentanyl, being removed from our streets. They are also instrumental in the search for Alzheimer’s patients who have wandered off, and tracking suspects who have fled the scene.
Add explosive detection to the list. In direct respect to cadaver dogs, these are well trained dogs. There are many factors in regards to searches and locating scent. Water recoveries can be particularly difficult (require a boat etc.). A lot depends on the conditions - ground terrain and weather etc. One thing that was not pointed out in your letter is that K9 searches also help to rule out areas.
All K9s must be certified and pass yearly evaluations. I am speaking from experience as the handler/trainer of a nationally certified HRD K9. I know first hand the amount of training that goes into these K9s and the dedication of the officers to whom they are assigned. In addition, LE K9s are certified for different disciplines - drugs, explosives, tracking, apprehension etc. There are also dogs (non LE) that do medical detection, bed bugs, conservation, all the items airport security K9s are trained for etc.
Our LE K9 units are an asset to our communities. Thank you to all our K-9 units for your hard work and dedication and to their K9 partners for a job well done.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.