People packed into railroad box cars so tightly that none could sit down. Barracks filled with people four to a bunk. People standing in the cold for long periods as head counts dragged on. People kept dirty in filth, lacking food and medical care. Families torn apart. Infants taken from mothers and placed with unknown strangers. These are scenes from the Nazi Holocaust of World War II. Now similar scenes are occurring in the United States.
Many people then and now do not want to hear about it. Many others regarded then and today such scenes with smug satisfaction. The scum, they felt, deserve no better. How many today feel the same here?
America has long stood as the last best hope of humankind. But its history also has black chapters. Even as desperate people are crawling towards this beacon of hope, we are writing a black chapter now. History shows, it can get worse.
Good Germans claimed they did not know or could not do anything. But the concentration camps could be smelled from a distance and their people worked there. Some of our people work in today’s concentration centers and the smell, they say, is awful.
But it is not all bad. There are good-paying jobs to be had and profits to be made.
Tomorrow — and tomorrow will come — how many will claim that they did not know or could not do anything?
The answer to this challenge is not in being a bystander.
Theodore L. Zawistowski
Port Charlotte
