Editor:
Paleoanthropologists traced our animal predecessors back over three-plus-million years ago, to the African continent. What is commonly considered common man/woman “humanoids” were traced back about 200,000 years ago and believed to be residing exclusively in Africa. Only in the last 75,000 years did those original humanoids begin dispersing out around the globe.
How black must a person be, to be categorized as being “Black?” If a person has some other “ethnic” mix, does that disqualify them from being Black? Is there a minimum or maximum percentage needed to qualify?
The only people close to being truly “white” are Albinos, because the rest have some shade of skin color.
Skin color is superficial. It is the character of each, that matters. People who treat everyone with respect and act in a lawful manner are desired in a civilized society.
It is the responsibility of parents with the support of teachers and lawful government policies, to educate our youth, so they make the decisions which will guide them to make the right choices. Skin color does not inhibit anyone’s ability to be good citizens; only the conscious decision to act either appropriately or not.
When parents don’t care, teachers have other agendas and politicians are primarily focused on their next election; we will and are losing the next generation and with it, our national pride and identity as the place the world has admired and emulated for years.
Our choice: America’s survival or Marxism? Act now or else, Fait accompli.
Richard C. Russell
Port Charlotte
